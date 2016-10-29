Unbridled fashion, style dominates 2nd edition of ‘Miss Northeast India’ 2016 in Imphal

Unbridled fashion and style marked the second edition of the ‘Miss Northeast India’ 2016 held recently in Manipur capital Imphal.

Participating models and curators showcased their skill in wardrobe presentations is highly meticulous, their unbridled fashion and style makes them stand apart and unique from other parts of the country.

However, in yet another move to encourage youngsters who aspire to excel in the world of beauty and glamour a mega beauty pageant event, Miss North East India under glittering atmosphere was conducted recently by Manipur Fashion Rendezvous.

Beauties of the northeast represented the region’s best outfits on the walk down the ramp.

As many as 35 models registered for the preliminary round, and 25 of them were eliminated, leaving 10 for the grand finale.

The confidence of each participant was there for all to see. It was a dream come true moment for many of them.

“Promoting tourism industry through fashion Endeavour, empowerment women, handloom and handicraft showcasing the rich cultural heritage of North east and especially Manipur is the main aim for organizing such event. I mainly focus the northeast people to give them an opportunity to make them capable to participate in the international level,” said Kumarjit Laishram, National Director, Miss India International, Miss Tourism World, Kumarjit Fashion Trends Entertainment.

“This type of regional contest it help the girls of Northeast to groom themselves as well as develop their personality and it also gives us a platform to voice our opinion so that it reaches out to global level,” said Laisumwi Brahma, contestant from Assam

“For me, beauty is what defines you it’s not only about outer beauty it’s about being you that’s beauty for me,’ he added.

K. Mirabai, Cabinet Minister in the Manipur Government was the guest of the honor.

“If I win the contest, my journey begins, because, like I said, whoever wins the title, will get to represent Miss India Tourism,” said Deikisha Lyngdoh, a contestant from Meghalaya before the announcement of the winner.

Finally, the lady of the evening Sangriliya Maisnam bagged the crown of Miss Northeast India being given away by a renowned personality from the fashion world. Miss Ajo Kalpana and Miss Aprushmi won the first and second runners up respectively.

When we talk about India, north eastern states really struggle to find a place in the mainstream. However, lately people from these states have set a benchmark for others in the field of fashion and rest of the country is following their footsteps.

Source: Business Standards