Villagers of Purul, young and old, all engage at the harvesting of their paddy field

Purul is a beautiful village surrounded by paddy fields. A mountain that comes almost full circle gives the look of an arena, making the picturesque valley a scenic haven. It is one of the biggest villages of Poumai Naga tribe and situated 19 km from the National Highway 2 in Senapati District, Manipur.

People of Purul are known for hospitality and the village one of the favourite venues in the region for social events. Thousands of people from all walks of life join the festivities on Paoki (paddy plantation festival), which falls in the month of May. Guests, who come for the 3-day Paoki festival, are treated with free food, drinks and shelter. The favourite and most popular dish of the people is fish.

Photo Credit: Laishram Ranbir

Content Credit: https://www.facebook.com/PurulVillage/