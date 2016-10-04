Manipur Architecture Forum celebrated World Architecture Day at Lamyanba Shanglen, Palace Compound today. Government of Manipur Consultant Dr RK Nimai, retired Senior Architect, PWD, L Mangi Singh and Manipur Architect Forum president B Krishnakumar Sharma graced the celebration as chief guest, guest of honour and president respectively. The theme of this year’s World Architecture Day celebration is, ‘Design a better world’.

A painting competition for students was also held to increase awareness about the role of architecture, planning and design. The painting competition was held in three different categories – A, B and C. Th Manshi (class IV) of KV Langjing, Oinam Catherine (class VIII) of Maria Montessori Hr Secondary School and Laiphrakpam Rohit Singh (class VII) of Don Bosco Higher Secondary School, Laipham Khunou were named the winners of the competition in category C, B and A respectively.