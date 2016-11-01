AMUCO supports creation of Jiribam & Sadar Hills dists

The All Manipur United Club Organisation, AMUCO has extended its support to the proposed creation of full-fledged revenue districts of Jiribam and Sadar Hills but with a rider that such creations should not be on ethnic lines.

Speaking to the media at a press conference held at its office at Kwakeithel here today, Ph Deban said AMUCO supports the government’s plan of creating new districts of Jiribam and Sadar Hills but it should be accomplished without affecting the unity and integrity of the state thereby maintaining communal harmony among the communities.

Stating that Nagaland with a population of 19,80,602 and a geographical area of 16, 579 sq km has 12 districts but Manipur with a population of 27,21,756 in an area of 22,3027 square kms has only nine districts, he said before adding that going by the obvious variation, Manipur needs more new districts to facilitate better administration.

This will remove people’s inconvenience of travelling long distances to the district headquarters for obtaining official documents including certificates of different kinds, he added.

As such AMUCO is of the view that in addition to these two proposed districts, Manipur needs more new districts like Phungyar in Ukhrul, Tipaimukh in Churachadpur, Tongjei Maril in Tamenglong and Tengnoupal in Chandel districts, he said.

Deban further continued that the formation of these districts should not be on communal or ethnic lines but on the basis of providing better administration, better communication and transportation facilities to the people.

Maintaining that the reported plan of the government has virtually created a tensed situation in the state, he said AMUCO appeals to the ‘conflicting interest groups’ not to raise objections to the creation of the new districts in the larger interest of the people because this will benefit all the communities living together in Manipur.

He observed that the creation of new districts might involve the process of re-organisation of the existing districts. In this regard the government should involve all stakeholders concerned and must not adopt ‘appeasement politics’, he said adding that it should be cautious not to affect the inter-ethnic relations in the state.

Source: Imphal Free Press