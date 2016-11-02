Anti-SH, Jiri dists stand gets more vocal

IMP/DPR, Oct 31: The NSCN-IM in its “emergency joint meeting of the council of kilonsers and the Steering Committee” members at Camp Hebron has taken strong exception to the reported plan of the Ibobi led Government of Manipur to declare Sadar Hills and Jiribam as districts.

The meeting took a unanimous decision to oppose such a ‘provocative move’, NSCN-IM said in a press note.

Stating that the ancestral land of the Nagas cannot be used for creating new districts, the outfit said, “Therefore, unless rightful ownership of the land is acknowledged by the settlers, the NSCN/GPRN shall never tolerate any move that infringes upon the rights of the owner (Nagas). However, we are prepared to negotiate on any proposed agenda if ownership is duly acknowledged and respected,” it added.

The Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF) has also asserted that any move to break the ancestral land of the Zeliangrongs will be opposed tooth and nail.

In a statement, ZUF said that the intention of the Government of Manipur to bifurcate the ancestral land of the Zeliangrongs is against the wish of the Zeliangrong people.

While the Zeliangrong people are trying their best to consolidate a single administrative unit, the Government of Manipur is trying to carve out the ancestral land of the Zeliangrong people in its design to create Sadar Hills and Jiribam districts, said the statement.

Asserting that the ZUF will not remain mute if the Government of Manipur tries to bifurcate the land of the Zeliangrongs, it said that the Government should not use Sadar Hills and Jiribam for electoral politics.

ZUF is not against any community or creation of any new districts, but not an inch of Zeliangrong land should be carved out from Zeliangrong inhabited areas, added the outfit.

The Naga Students’ Federation has also made its stand clear against the creation of Sadar Hills district.

In a memorandum submitted to the Chief Secretary of Manipur, the apex student body of the Nagas said that it has been strongly against the creation of any district from the present districts predominantly inhabited by the Nagas.

The consent of the Naga people in any matter related to the creation of Sadar Hills district should be made mandatory to avoid any unpleasant outcome, added the student body.

NSF also submitted a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Government of Manipur and the student body on November 11, 1992.

The Democratic Alliance of Tamenglong (DAT), autonomous District Council, Tamenglong while not opposing the creation of Sadar Hills or Jiribam districts has however asserted that not an inch of Naga inhabited areas should be infringed upon while creating these districts.

In a statement, DAT said that any move to infringe on the ancestral land of the Nagas will be opposed tooth and nail.

A memorandum to this effect has also been submitted to Governor Najma Heptulla through the Deputy Commissioner of Tamenglong.

DAT stated that people of Tamenglong district in particular and Nagas in general are deadly against the creation of Sadar Hills district and Jiribam district by amalgamating any part of land from Senapati district and Tamenglong district.

Quoting reliable sources, DAT said that the Government of Manipur has decided to create Sadar Hills and Jiribam districts and added that this is done so without the consent of all the stakeholders.

Not an inch of the Naga inhabited areas and its original land should be touched, it added.

Urging the Governor to intervene and look into the matter in the greater interest of the people of Tamenglong and Senapati districts, DAT strongly condemned the decision of the State Government to create the said districts.

The Rongmei Naga Council, Manipur and the Saikul Area Naga People’s Organisation have also opposed creaqtion of Sadar Hills and Jiribam districts.

Source: The Sangai Express