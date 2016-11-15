Anyone could be suffering from Diabetes: Dr Ibomcha

The Directorate of Health Services Manipur and the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Carviovascular Diseases & Stroke, National Health Mission Manipur today held the World Diabetes Day at the Medical Directorate, Lamphelpat on the theme of ‘Eyes on diabetes.’

Health Services director Dr O Ibomcha Singh who is also the mission director NHM attended the inaugural function as the chief guest of the function and directorate of Health Service additional director Planning and Finance Dr H Ranjan Singh presided over the function.

Dr Ibomcha said people need to be aware of the preventive measures against diabetes.

Anyone could be suffering from diabetes without their knowledge, he said, and added people should have regular check-ups against the disease.

NPCDCS state nodal officer joint director (MD) Dr P Binata Devi said there are around 41.5 crore people suffering from diabetes including about 5 lakh children who are suffering Type 1 diabetes.

She continued, diabetes is most common in the age group of 40 to 59. Every six second, a person dies because of diabetes, she said asking the people to avail the free blood test at the government dispensaries, hospitals, community health centres under the NPCDCS.

AYUSH director Dr K Lokendro Singh and Family Welfare Service director Dr K Rajo Singh attended the function as the guests of honour. The function was attended by other medical experts.

Source: Imphal Free Pressk