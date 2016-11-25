Come up with action plan, tourism secy tells NE states

The Union tourism secretary Vinod Zutshi today asked all the states in the Northeast including Sikkim to formulate comprehensive action plans for promoting tourism and develop infrastructure to attract foreign and domestic tourists.

Addressing the inaugural programme of a 2-day 5th International tourism mart for the Northeast region at City Convention Centre here today he affirmed the commitment of the tourism ministry in developing and promoting tourism in the north east region.

He touched upon the various initiatives of the tourism ministry in developing tourism infrastructure in the region.

He said that for Northeastern states, the tourism ministry has sanctioned 12 projects worth Rs. 1070.07 crores covering all the 8 states under its flagship scheme of Swadesh Darshan.

Acknowledging the support extended by Manipur government and the roles of other participating State governments, Vinod Zutshi urged all the states in the region to synergise their efforts for integrated and holistic tourism infrastructure development.

The secretary called on the NE states to hold investment summits at the state level, formulate action plans, publish tourism festival calendar and launch publicity campaign well in advance. The Centre is always ready to support the states in the region.

Addressing the programme Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh called upon neighbouring states to join hands together to develop tourism sector.

Ibobi urged tourism ministry to upgrade the international flight connectivity facility in the state so as to enhance tourism facility in Manipur as well as in Northeastern region.

He expressed the hope that tourism mart would provide a good platform for promoting tourism in Manipur and other neighbouring states.

International tourism mart is an annual event organised in the Northeastern region with the objective of highlighting tourism potential of the region in the domestic as well as in international markets.

This year, the 5th edition of the annual tourism extravaganza market has been organised by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India in association with the North Eastern States and West Bengal in conjunction with the ongoing 10 days’ Manipur state festivities of ‘Sangai festival’.

The Mart has been organised to bring together the tourism business fraternity and entrepreneurs from the eight North Eastern States and West Bengal.

There will be interaction between buyers, sellers, media, government agencies and other stakeholders during the two day event.

Altogether 57 buyer delegates from ASEAN, Japan, Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Spain, Russia, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Netherlands, Kenya, Omen, Canada, Brazil, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, United Kingdom and USA besides 80 other domestic stakeholders in tourism sector from different regions of India are participating in the Mart.

Source: Imphal Free Press