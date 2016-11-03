Cong Councillors face heat over Sadar Hills issue

SADAR HILLS, Nov 2 : Intense pressure has been mounted on the twenty Congress Councillors of ADC Sadar Hills as the people have started venting their anger over the failure of the Congress Government to declare Sadar Hills as a full fledged district.

With the people targeting them there is a big possibility of the Congress Councillors leaving the primary membership of the party if the Manipur Congress Government fails to declare Sadar Hills as a full-fledged district at the earliest.

The people of Sadar Hills and various civil society organizations held a joint meeting at the District Council Hall today to discuss the issue.

The Congress Councillors met under Thangjakam Misao, vice-chairman, ADC Sadar Hills, who is also the president of Sadar Hills District Congress Committee (SHDCC) and was attended by all the Congress Councillors including Haokholal Hangshing, chairman ADC Sadar Hills.

The councillors deliberated over the failure of the State Government to declare Sadar Hills as a full fledged district and the disappointment of the people with the Congress Councillors of ADC Sadar Hills.

Thangjakam Misao divulged that the State Government had in July this year earlier committed to declare Sadar Hills as a full-fledged district but has till date failed to do so.

He continued that the State Government came with another commitment in September after it failed to fulfil its first commitment, but the second commitment, like the first one, was also similarly unsuccessful.

The people of Sadar Hills along with the various CSOs including the Congress Councillors once again kept their faith in the Congress Government when it came with another third commitment on November 1 to declare Sadar Hills as a full-fledged district, he added.

The SHDCC president regretfully recalled that the hope and aspiration of the people of Sadar Hills were however dashed as the State Government failed to declare Sadar Hills as a full fledged district on November 1 again.

This has eroded the faith of the people in the Congress Government, he said and added that with the public their ire against them, the Congress Councillors are caught in a sticky situation.

Therefore, if Sadar Hills is not declared a full-fledged district by the Congress Government at the earliest there is every possibility of the 20 Congress Councillors leaving the Congress party for good, he added.

Source: The Sangai Express