Court fixes final hearing of Roger case

The District and Sessions Judge M Manjokumar Singh today fixed November 28 as the final hearing of Irom Roger murder case with the accused examination having concluded today.

The accused of the case Nongthongbam Ajay s/o Nongthongbam Biren former MLA Heingang AC of Luwangshangbam, who appeared before the court was served with 187 written questions.

In response to the questions the accused denied most of the charges levelled against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

With the accused having informed the Court that he has no witnesses to produce before the court in his defence, the judge announced that the final hearing of the trial is fixed on November 28.

Irom Roger s/o Irom Lokendro was allegedly shot death by N Ajay after a road rage along the Tiddim road on May 20 during the Yaoshang festival at Ghari opposite KT Girl hostel under Singjamei Police Station Imphal West.

After an FIR under section 302/34 and 27 Arms Act was lodged with the police the case was immediately handed over to the CBI for conducting an investigation of the case.

Later the CBI submitted the charge sheet against the alleged prime accused Nongtongbam Ajay in 2012.

The CBI submitted altogether 70 prosecution witnesses in their charge sheet with regard to the case.

All the four other associates who were allegedly involved in the case has been discharged by an order of the session court Imphal west on 2012 May on the ground that the charges submitted by the CBI before the court lacks sufficient evidence.

