Creation or non-creation of Sadar Hills district at the wisdom of State Govt : CM Eco blockade : CM blames New Delhi, NSCN-IM

IMPHAL, Nov 27: Chief Minister Okram Ibobi has categorically stated that the ongoing indefinite economic blockade being imposed on the National Highways leading to Manipur is instigated by the NDA Government led by BJP and NSCN-IM which are under a cease fire agreement.

The Chief Minister was speaking at a one day political conference held at the residence of Congress MLA RK Anand (Naoriya Pakhanglakpa AC) today. He stated that people of Manipur have been reeling under extreme misery on account of the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes and the ongoing economic blockade.

The United Naga Council (UNC) is one organisation which works at the command and behest of NSCN-IM, charged the Chief Minister. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh was approached to intervene and get the economic blockade lifted. But the Union Home Minister was stating that he would get the economic blockade lifted immediately if the State Government assures that Sadar Hills would not be declared as a full fledged district. This only indicated that the indefinite economic blockade is being imposed in cahoot with NSCN-IM and the BJP-led NDA Government, Ibobi asserted.

If the economic blockade and the resultant misery cross mankind’s tolerance limits, one would not have to think about possible consequences of his/her action. The Supreme Court has already declared that imposing blockades on highways is illegal. The State Government would not bow to diktats made by either the Central Government or NSCN-IM with regard to any initiative towards creating a new district within the State of Manipur.

Sadar Hills district may or may be created based on the wisdom of the State Government, said the Chief Minister. Both the Government of India and NSCN-IM should know that there would not be any positive result if they do not ensure that the blockade is lifted at the earliest. But the State Government would never go by their diktats, Ibobi asserted. The integrity of Manipur has been threatened every now and then when there is a political issue in the North Eastern region and this often reduces the people of Manipur to a very pitiable condition, Ibobi lamented.

“We fully support any initiative to eradicate corruption but we oppose awkward and misplaced policies of the NDA Government,” said the Chief Minister but added that causing severe hardships to the people is not acceptable. Black marketers and big companies patronised by BJP were little affected by demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes. It was poor people and daily wage earners who were worst affected, said the Chief Minister. He then called upon the people of Manipur to teach a befitting lesson to the political party which devise such awkward policies. Ibobi maintained that Congress party needed to be strengthened further in order to bring peace and prosperity in Manipur. Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam, MPCC president TN Haokip and many Cabinet Ministers were also present at the political conference.

Source: The Sangai Express