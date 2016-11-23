Drama at Dimapur airport Chartered jet flier held with Rs 3.5 cr in old notes

Dimapur, Nov 22: A Bihar-based businessman, travelling alone in a chartered jet, was apprehended today at the airport here for allegedly carrying Rs 3.5 crore in demonetised currency.

Officials said sleuths of Central security agencies and CISF questioned the man, identified as A Singh from Bihar’s Munger district, soon after his jet landed here.

The case was later handed over to local Income Tax authorities.

They said the man had come in here on a jet that had taken off from Sirsa in Haryana early today.

“CISF sleuths acted on some prior inputs and intercepted the passenger as soon as he landed here. Initially, the amount detected was said to be Rs 5.5 crore but later I-T authorities reported the final amount with him to be Rs 3.5 crore. The taxman is investigating the source of the currency,” they said.

A special vigil has been deployed by security agencies and the airport guarding Central Industrial Security Force in the wake of the demonetisation of the two large currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 by the Government.

Source: Sangai Express