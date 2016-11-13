Fallen heroes of WWI remembered on Remembrance Day in Imphal

Imphal, Nov 13: Remembrance Day or Poppy Day observed at Imphal War Cemetry, Deulahland, Imphal, today in remembrance of the members of the armed forces who have died in the line of duty during First World War. Each Year in November, Imphal Campaign Foundation (ICF) WWII led by Yumnam Rajeshwor, Co-founder of Imphal Campaign Foundation (ICF) WWII, paid floral tribute to the men and women who gave their lives in the two World Wars and subsequent conflicts.

November 11 is known as Armistice Day, Remembrance Day or ( informally) Poppy Day. The day is observed on the nearest Sunday ahead or after of November 11 and hence Yumnam Rajeshwor along with other volunteers of ICF WWII paid floral tribute to the men and women died on the day today at Imphal War Cemetery with a 2 minutes silence at 11 am, as respect.

This day marks the centenary of the First World War . During the First World War, on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918, the guns of the Western Front fell silent after more than four years of continuous battle. In many parts of the world, people observe this day in remembrance of the fallen heroes who died in the line of duty during the two great wars and subsequent conflicts.