HC defers hearing on petition of fresh cop recruitment

The hearing of the petition against the fresh recruitment rally for police constable (male) recently held at Pangei due to be heard today at the High Court (HC) of Manipur has been deferred on December 9.

The hearing was deferred following the failure of the respondents to filed affidavits on the notice issued by the HC with regards to the petition.

The respondents of the petition are State of Manipur represented by Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Government of Manipur and two others.

The petition writ petition (C) No. 807 of 2016 was filed on October 13 last by Ningthoujam Bisheshor of Thoubal district, who is an applicant himself of the recently held physical efficiency test.

It mentioned that the list of candidates qualified for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) in respect to Thoubal district for direct recruitment of police constable has listed some disqualified candidates.

It also mentioned that in the said list of qualified candidates dated September 13, some candidates of Thoubal district having serial number 27, K Rajeshwor (chest number 1191), Sl. No. 252, T Romesh Singh (chest no.1454) and S Saratchandra Singh (Chest no. 1455) were disqualified earlier due to lack of height.

Further, similarly 103 candidates who had been disqualified in PET on previous occasions have been listed as successful in the same list, it said.

As such, it has been prayed that the order to approve 2000 fresh police constables be quashed by the Court in the interest of justice.

Subsequent to the petition the HC issued notice to the respondents to filed counter affidavit by November 9.

The fresh recruitment rally of police constable started on August 30 at the Manipur Police Training College ground, Pangei.

The fresh recruitment was held after the DPC of the police constable (male) held in 2013 was cancelled by an order of the Home Department following detection irregularities in PET.

A case has been pending with regards to the case in the High Court.

