Mary Kom launches model village in CCpur

It was a boon for Saidan village of Churachandpur when it was selected by Rajya Sabha MP Mary Kom as a model village.

The model village was today formally launched by Mary in a solemn function held at the community hall of Saidan village at 10.30 am.

Saidan village inhabited by the Hmar community is located within the Churachandpur sub-division about 2 kms from Churachandpur town on the Khuga side. It has about 500 households with a population of 1500.

About Rs. 1 crore investment is expected for development of the village with funds drawn from MP local area fund and MLA local area fund, the development works of which would be implemented by DRDA.

Speaking at the function Mary Kom said, she had a hard time in settling as an MP and its responsibilities as she had previously worked in the police department.

Talking about boxing she said that she will continue playing for another four years more till the commonwealth games 2020 preferably in her favourite 48 Kg category with her husband’s support.

Thanking God for the occasion today managing director of Mary Kom Regional Boxing Academy Onler Kom appealed to the district administration to properly look after the development of the village.

Delivering the key note address Churachandpur DC Lunminthang Haokip said, Saidon village is one of the best in terms of execution of development works as it has a well organised Village Authority.

Praising Mary Kom for choosing Saidan village he said, neighbouring villages should follow in the footsteps of Saidan.

He further said, it is the policy of Prime Minister Narenda Modi that each MP should adopt 5 villages as model villages.

Besides the DC, members of the Autonomous District Council, many officials including SDOs Singhat , Churachandpur and Sangaikot and top DRDA officials attended the function.

