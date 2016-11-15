Miss Nagaland 2016 semifinalists

Beauty and Aesthetics Society of Nagaland (BASN) has announced the names of 14 semi-finalists who would be vying for the coveted Miss Nagaland 2016 title on December 8 at RCEMPA Jotsoma.

The semi-finalists were selected out of 18 contestants after a series of screening.

The 14 semi-finalists are Miss Mon Lemei Konyak, Miss Dimapur Shenili Chishi, Miss Sumi Vilokali Zhimomi, Ngapkhao Konyak, Zhonolü Dzüdo, Neilangunuo Sanchu from Kohima, Chiuchang from Tuensang, Meweü Mero from Phek, Ester Konyak, Nonying Konyak from Mon, I. Chuduale Ndang from Peren, Lanusangla M. Longchar, Elizabeth Chopi from Dimapur and Temsütila Ozukum from Mokokchung.

Source: Nagaland Post