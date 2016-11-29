MLA Surchandra likens Modi to Tuqhlaq

IMPHAL, Nov 28: Congress MLA Yengkhom Surchandra has compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Muhammad Bin Tughlaq who ruled in Delhi in the 14th century. He was speaking at a felicitation function of Imphal East Zilla Parishad Adhyaksha P Bimola held at the residence of Naoroibam Kapu (Ratan) at Heingang Mayai Leikai.

Notably, N Kapu has been preparing to contest the forthcoming Manipur State Legislative election.Surchandra stated that he was comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Muhammad Bin Tughlaq as the BJP Government’s recent move of demonetising Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes was comparable to the many ad-hoc, awkward and short-sighted policies followed by the 14th century ruler.

The idea of pulling up money hoarders was commendable but the sudden demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes without preparing adequate volumes of substitute currency notes was unacceptable. The same move has been criticised by many eminent economists including Nobel laureate Amartya Sen. Reminding about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assurance to bring back black stashed in foreign countries within 100 days of assuming office, the MLA asked whether the Central Government has come across any man depositing any substantial amount of previously unaccounted money in their bank accounts opened within the country.

Taking a dig at the Prime Minister’s call to make the country a cashless society, Surchandra asked whether any citizen can buy things from vegetable markets using debit cards. Even highly developed countries of Europe and the USA are not completely cash free. The ongoing economic blockade is a conspiracy aimed at toppling the State’s Congress Government. BJP and NPF are allies but NPF is supported by NSCN-IM. Likewise, UNC too has been working at the behest of NSCN-IM, he said.

Even as the Chief Minister of Manipur approached Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to intervene and get the economic blockade lifted, the Union Home Minister maintained that they would intervene when only the State Government gives an assurance that no districts would be created in Manipur. The Chief Minister gave a befitting reply by pointing out that creation of new district(s) is a prerogative of the State Government.

BJP is a political party remote-controlled by RSS from Nagpur. The party functions on the line of Hindu philosophies and it would never suit the soil of Manipur. Since the BJP-led NDA came to power, Centre-State share of Central sponsored projects has been changed to 50:50 from the earlier 90:10.

The BJP Government is only good at renaming projects/policies. The Planning Commission was re-named as Niti Ayog and the Look East Policy was re-christened Act East Policy. On the other hand, Congress is a secular party which is closely associated with the history of the country, Surchandra asserted.

Source: The Sangai Express