Mobile cash points by SBI

State Bank of India, Regional Business Office, Imphal has initiated to introduce mobile cash @ POS (Point of Sales) to ease some sections of the society dealing with emergencies.

Mobile cash for the media fraternity and for the Department of Information and Public Relation (DIPR) staff was held at DIPR premises today. Regional Secretary, SBI Officers Association, North East Circle, Imphal Region Ch Lilabanta Singh expressed that such mobile cash @ POS was before rendered at RIMS and JNIMS premises.

He said that POS at these medical institutions was carried out to facilitate patient parties who were in rush for purchase of medicines.

He said that small denomination currency notes are yet to be made available enmasse and said that all the business setups to use swipe machines promoting cashless transactions.

Such mobile cash was also held for the All India Radio staff earier and today the SBI team rendered their service at DIPR for the media fraternity. He said that such facility will continue in future to at least ease encashment for the persons dealing with emergencies.

Lilabanta also expressed that this facility also gives awareness to the entrepreneurs of the state to widely use of swipe machines.

Source: Imphal Free Press