Modi Money, blockade suffocate Kpi commoners

Amidst the unpleasant grievances faced by the people due to UNC economic blockade the sudden demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes by the Centre has added salt to the injury in Sadar Hills area.

The UNC’s decision to intensify its ongoing blockade since November 1 has only added fuel to the distasteful grievances and suffering of the people.

While the people of Sadar Hills are everyday busy in depositing, withdrawal or exchange of money at the bank, the daily essential needs are gradually drying up and prices of the remaining commodities have skyrocketed.

Petrol which was sold at Rs.70/75 per litre normally is now sold at Rs.120/- per litre in the black market while diesel is sold at Rs. 75 per litre.

Most of the oil pumps along National Highway 2 in Sadar Hills and Senapati have remained close while it is becoming hard to find fuel even in the black market.

A businessman at Kangpokpi said if the blockade continues for another week everything will be dry in all business establishments in the town, while adding that, prices of commodities have been increasing from the wholesalers.

On the other hand, there seems to be no possibility of lifting the blockade as well as banning of construction of Trans Asian Railways and National projects on the part of UNC since it had decided yesterday at its presidential meeting at Senapati to intensify the blockade.

The emergency UNC Presidential Council Meeting with frontal organisations including All Naga Students’ Association, Manipur, Naga Women Union and senior leaders at UNC office to review the on-going indefinite economic blockade including banning the construction of Trans Asian Railways and National projects in Naga territories unanimously decided to intensify the blockade.

The UNC indefinite economic blockade and banning construction of Trans Asian Railways and National projects in Naga territories was launched since midnight of November 1 in protest against the alleged lopsided decision of the Manipur government to declare the Sadar Hills and Jiribam sub division into full-fledged districts.

Source: Imphal Free Press