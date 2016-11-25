N Biren defends Rajnath on blockade impasse

BJP Manipur spokesperson Nongthombam Biren today rebuked the state government for its failure to place a concrete proposal as to how the state wants the Centre to act on the problems arising out of the UNC indefinite blockade.

Former MLA of Heingang constituency N Biren recently left Congress to join BJP.

He however congratulated the Chief Minister for at least submitting a memorandum to the centre on the current impasse.

Briefing media persons today at the BJP office Biren defended the Union Minister of Home Affairs Rajnath Singh and said, since law and order is a state subject a proposal from the state is necessary before any intervention from the Centre.

He said, immediately after state BJP leaders briefed him on the situation in the state the Home Minister convened a meeting with his officials including interlocutor RN Ravi yesterday and discussed the ongoing economic blockade imposed along the national highways in the state.

While highlighting the plight of the people due to the economic blockade called by UNC backed by NSCN (IM) the state memorandum sought central intervention and direct the UNC to withdraw the blockade immediately.

He said, if the state wants UNC to be declared as an illegal organization the proposal should come from the state cabinet.

He further said, if the state government wants help from the army and paramilitary forces to check the NSCN (IM) cadres, the state has to recommend it.

Biren continued the state BJP team had urged the union minister to intervene on the issue considering the grievances of the people of the state.

It is unfortunate, he said, that the Chief Minister charged the union home minister of being double standard.

BJP Manipur general secretary and Thongju MLA Th Biswajit said the state government ought to act tough and deal with the present situation.

He said the BJP is ready if the Congress government wants the BJP to go together with all other political parties and pressurise the centre to intervene.

He further said state home minister Gaikhangam’s statement that ‘the people need to wait for some time as the government cannot take action on the UNC called economic blockade’ is confusing.

He should issue a public clarification as to why the people should wait for more time, the Thongju MLA demanded.

Source: Imphal Free Press