Nadda promises 20-bedded neo-natal unit at JNIMS

Union minister of Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda said the centre has approved a 20-bedded Neo-natal intensive care unit, a Tertiary Cancer unit and more beds to the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences, Porompat.

The Union minister made the announcement after inaugurating a one day workshop on dissemination of information on programme and schemes run by the ministry of Health and Family Welfare at the City Convention Centre at Palace Gate today.

The workshop was organised by State Health Society, National Health Mission, Manipur to educate the general masses through the municipal council representatives, Zila Parisad members, Panchayat members, ASHA workers who are basically the workforce directly at community and village level.

The Union minster also announced the approval of Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Program at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences and JNIMS.

Under this Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Program, kidney patients under BPL will get dialysis treatment free of cost while patients under APL will get the treatment at the minimal cost.

Speaking on the occasion, Nadda said that the centre has provided more than Rs 274 crores during the last three years to the state especially for the health sector to develop infrastructure, human resource and equipment.

The centre is willing to provide more support to the state, he added.

He said, fund is not an issue but the question is the delivery system of the state government after receiving the funds.

The centre has special priority for hilly regions including Manipur, he said.

Further in his address, he said in the health sector, everyone is required to act and work sincerely irrespective of their political affiliation, since a disease doesn’t discriminate between political parties.

The elected representatives, ASHA workers, health workers have a very big role in educating the general masses about the national health policies, programs and schemes which will improve health sector, he said encouraging those attending the workshop today.

The minister further lauded the Manipur Health Mission’s performance in Maternal Mortality Rate, Infant Mortality Rate, Mortality rate under five years and other mortality related indications.

Health and Family Welfare minister D Korungthang and joint secretary (Policy) Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Sudhir Kumar also attended the inauguration.

