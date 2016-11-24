NERCORMP 10th exhibition underway, urge farmer to maximize organic farming

The much awaited NERCORMP Ukhrul 10th exhibition cum sales began here today at TNL ground with the melodious and heart rending blowing of traditional trumpet by the renowned trumpeter Shimkhayei Vashum, village elder of Talui village before the massive crowd.

The inaugural day saw varieties of local produces grown and reared including yongchak, honey dew, Naga dal, corn, rice, fish, king chilly, beams, etc, in addition to host of wild flowers, handloom and handicrafts products.

Extending warmth welcomed and greetings to the visiting dignitaries and one and all to the three day farmers extravanganza, Tychicus Vashum, Project Manager, NERCORMP Ukhrul said, “We are not expecting to hold an exhibition this year as the district is faced with financial crunch due to demonetisation of highest currency notes in the country.

But seeing our farmers desired not to give amissed, we approach MD NERCORMP Shillong, DR Shailendra and apprised him the concerns of farmers here, who in spite of all the challenges give a go ahead. “This year exhibition is entirely financed by him.”

In total 28 stalls including 11 Self Help Group(SHG), 8 Cluster Associations and others comprising of TSLY, Hao Services Wino, Hao Foods Tangrei, Oven Fresh Hamleikhong, Barbeque hut Phungreitang etc participated in the exhibition cum sales.

Driving home the essence of organic farming, the Managing Director NERCORMP Shillong, Dr Shailendra Chaudhari who attended as the chief guest, said when undertaking any developmental projects, protection of environment particularly our land, water and resources must reigned supreme, saying, these are our invaluable assets from whence springs the elixir of our very existence.

He also lauded the efforts of the farmers for their good works and exhorted them to leverage the same. At the same reminded them of the very objective of holding such an exhibition, saying, it was started in 2006 with to leverage diverse produces and promote more entrepreneurship.

Earlier Director (Admin.)NERCORMP Shillong, K. Hrishikesh Singh exhorted the farmers to further exploit the organic farming as there is no dearth of its products, before adding: our strength at this time and age should be value addition so that maximum return goes to the growers.

He further said Ukhrul has consistently given their best when it comes to such exhibition including the districts meet at Shillong and your handloom and handicrafts products were sought after where ever it goes.

In keeping with the change while maintaining the originality and traditional values, you can always add “utility values” in your designed and sized.

As part of the day’s main hightlights, Sentinel college students in their colourful traditional attired showcased the rich traditional products signifying their relevance and meanings through a ramp show. While Friday Musical band entertained the participants. Hungpung Haokok Troupe also presented a beautiful cultural dance.

Today program was moderated by Ringyuichon Vashum, Credit Manager UDWIM.

BDO, NERCORMP Ukhrul, Mr Ningreingam Vincent K.H. extended their special thanks to Dr Shailendra who was the first ever MDs to have consented to graced the event and making the occasion a meaningful one. He also thanked CO BRTF Bel Raj, dist administration, fire services Ukhrul, PHED, TNL, Sentinel college Friday musical band and trumpeters Mr Vashum, SHG, line dept etc for their commitment.

