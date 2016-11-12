Comments on Manipuri pony conservation policy invited

Imphal, Nov 11: After the State Cabinet has approved in Principal the Conservation and Development of Manipuri Pony”, the Directorate of Vety. & Animal Husbandry Services is inviting comments/suggestions from all stakeholders and general public.

It may be mentioned that the Cabinet had approved the Conservation and Development of Manipuri Pony in its meeting held on October 17, 2016.

A release from the Directorate informed that the draft policy on Conservation and Development of Manipuri Pony is uploaded in its website www.vetymanipur.nic.in for inviting comments from public.

The comments shall be reached Saichhingpuii, Under Secretary, Vety. & A.H, Ground Floor, New Secretariat, Government of Manipur by letter or to the emails- spuii_123@rediffmail.com or vetymanipur@gmail.com by 4.30pm of November 22.