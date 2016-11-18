Newspaper Offices Shut in Manipur Following Demonetisation

Imphal: Newspaper offices in Manipur have shut down as there was no money to run the business following the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes.

As a result, newspapers stopped publishing from Friday onwards.

Paonam Labango Mangang, proprietor, and editor of the Kangla Pao daily told IANS that the suspension will continue till the situation was normalised and all denominations were freely available.

“Advertisers have no new Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 currency noted and the management has now refused to accept the demonetised notes,” Mangang said.

Nimaichand Luwang, a senior BJP leader said” “It will have a crippling impact on the January elections. A democracy without the press is unthinkable. The Congress ministry has miserably failed to demand an adequate number of currencies. Besides most of the bank branches do not transact cash on security concerns.”

The decision to shut down the offices was taken at an emergency meeting held late Thursday by All Manipur Newspaper Publishers’ Association and the distributors.

Reporters have also expressed their inability to buy petrol at Rs 300 a litre to move around on duty.

Schools were also closed as there was no fuel for buses as a result of the economic blockades imposed by the Nagas.

Source : News 18