Ningol Chakouba organised at Pune by AMAND

The Association of Manipuri Diaspora (AMAND) Pune, which is a non-profit, nongovernment

community organization founded by working/ retired Manipuri professionals residing in and around Pune, organized the unique age old traditional Ningol Chakkouba with its firm objective to foster the spirit of unity, harmony and goodwill amongst the brothers & sisters on Sunday, the 13th November 2016 at the Vaikunth Mehta National Institute of Co-operative Management (VAMNICOM) complex near Shabitribhai Phule Pune University, Pune. This festival not only signifies but also strengthens the bond of love & affection among brothers and sisters, parents and daughters and friends. More than 300 Manipuris comprising of around 100 married ladies, 40 single ladies, 75 children and 100 gentlemen attended the program with great enthusiasm. Manipuri families from surrounding cities like Mumbai, Nagpur, Kolhapur, Daman, etc. also attended the function. The Ningols came with ‘athenpot’ on their best Manipuri traditional attire. Everyone rejoiced the gathering and appreciated the fun filled pre-lunch as well as postlunch bumper tambola game organised for entertainment of all. One of our ningol, Mrs. Bem, Producer & Singer of the ‘Tabunungi Sheihou Eshei’ (collection of Manipuri Rhymes; first of its kind) not only presented her CDs to the brothers but also sang some of the rhymes and made the event lively. AMAND, Pune organised this event with delicious mega feast prepared by its own volunteered members and executives. The event was highly appreciated by the participants of all age groups. All the sisters, mothers, boys & girls were given invaluable gifts by AMAND at the end of the program. During the event, a Manipuri community social networking website called Wakhal.com owned by one of our life member Mr. S. Rojit, the proprietor of Nustech was also launched. The program was well coordinated by Dr. Kh. Somorendro Singh and Shri S. Subhachandra Singh & ended with a note of sincere thanks and profound appreciation by the General Secretary, AMAND to all the generous donors and the participants.

(Er. N. Giridhar Singh)

Gen Secy

AMAND, Pune