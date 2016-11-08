PM Narendra Modi Says Rs 500 And Rs 1,000 Notes Being Discontinued

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the country tonight, announced that Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes will not be used from midnight onwards. The Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes must be deposited at post offices and banks by the end of December, the PM said, adding the move was essential to fight “the disease of black money.”

Here are the highlights from his address:

Some important decisions and some serious issues to share.

When you elected this government in 2014, world was talking about India being shaky economically. But India is now an economic star – this is what IMF and World Bank are saying.

Sab ka sarkaar, sab ka vikas – governance and progress for all is our motto. We are focused on empowerment of the poor. A series of schemes we have introduced all aim at this. This is a government for our farmers.

Corruption and black money are diseases rooted in this country, they are obstacles to our success.

We are among fastest-growing economies, but we also rank so high in global corruption rankings.

Terror strikes at the innocent. Who funds these terrorists? Across the border, our enemy uses fake currency and dodgy funds to sponsor terror – this has been proven repeatedly.

Terror strikes at the innocent. Who funds these terrorists? Across the border, our enemy uses fake currency and dodgy funds to sponsor terror – this has been proven repeatedly.

Our measures to check black money are paying off. A voluntary disclosure scheme for undeclared money saw a good response. A Special Investigating Team is making progress to identify who has sent money abroad.

1.25 lakh crores of black money has been recovered.

We need to take a new solid step to fight black money. From now on, Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes will not be used. Have 50 days to turn them into banks and post offices.

On November 9 and in some places on November 10, ATMs will not work.

Respite for people for the initial 72 hours, government hospitals will accept old Rs 500 and 1000 notes till 11 November midnight.

Petrol pumps and retail outlets will have to keep every single entry of cash transaction with 500 and 1000 notes till November 11.

Crematoriums and cemeteries will also be allowed to transact 500 and 1000 notes till November 11.

There will be no change in any other form of currency exchange be it cheque, DD, payment via credit or debit cards etc.

Those unable to deposit Rs 1000, Rs 500 notes by December 30 for some reason, can change them till March 31, 2017 by furnishing ID proof

Notes of Rs 2000 and Rs 500 will be circulated soon, RBI has decided to limit the notes with higher value.

Source: http://m.ndtv.com/india-news/pm-modi-speaks-to-nation-tonight-at-8-pm-1622948