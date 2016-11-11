Sloppy implementation peeves Maneka Gandhi

IMPHAL, Nov 10: Union Minister of Women and Child Development Maneka Sanjay Gandhi saw red on seeing that many programmes taken up for the welfare of women and children were not properly implemented in the State.

Speaking at a one-day political conference held at Malom Bazar today, Maneka Gandhi stated that she received reports about the sloppy manner of implementing different programmes/schemes in Manipur which were launched at the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for welfare of women and children.

She then appealed to the people of Manipur to work collectively toward establishing a BJP Government in the State so that people can reap benefits of different welfare schemes launched by the Central Government.

The Central Government has taken certain measures to provide Rs one lakh to each girl child under Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao scheme, she announced.

Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao scheme is also aimed at raising sex ratio to at least 1000:910. For the State of Manipur, a centre has been opened in Thoubal district where women who are facing troubles or grievances can seek all necessary assistance. The centre would have doctors, nurses and advocates. Women in distress can seek refuge at the centre and they would also receive legal assistance, said Maneka.

There are plans to open 670 such centres across the country. At least 170 such centres would be opened this year, Maneka Gandhi announced.

She further informed that plans are afoot to form mahila volunteer group in each and every village so as to protect women from different kinds of harassment and discrimination. A mobile phone apps would be launched from January 1 next year. Once the app is launched, a woman in distress can seek police assistance by simply pressing a button. Some womenfolk who attended the political conference complained to the Union Minister that they did not receive rice given under NFSA nor were they given ration cards. BJP Manipur Pradesh secretary O Malesh appealed to the gathering to let him serve the masses if he gets a BJP ticket. He went on to claim that he can bring sea changes in Naoriya Pakhanglakpa AC if he is elected.

He further pledged that he would support any BJP candidate in Naoriya Pakhanglakpa AC if he is not given the BJP ticket.

Source: The Sangai Express