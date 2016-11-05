Stage set for Guinness record attempt for maximum distribution of hearing aids

Preparation for distribution of maximum number of hearing aids to enter in the Guinness book of world record is over at the indoor stadium of Khuman Lampak Sports.

While over 400 volunteers who will oversee the entire operation has reached their stations, necessary arrangement for the record attempt was almost over till the time of filing this report.

The volunteers are recruited from RK Sanatombi B.Ed College, Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) and Manipur University.

Detailing about the record attempt to media persons at the indoor stadium, PK Singh, IAS commissioner, Health and IT, Government of Manipur, said the record attempt will begin from 8 am sharp and try to achieve their targets within 8 hours.

He said the target of the department is to distribute 6000 hearing aids to the patients.

The current record for maximum number of hearing aid distribution is held by the state of Gujarat.

A total of 600 hearing aids were distributed within 8 hours by the state of Gujarat.

“Our target is to achieve distribution of 700 hearing aids within an hour to set a new world record. We are very confident that we will beat the current record with a huge margin”, said PK Singh.

It was informed that a total of 6400 patients were identified after screening 12,000 individual during 49 camps organised across the state and the total cost of the hearing aid is estimated to be 6.50 crore sanctioned by the Ministry.

A total of 150 chairs have been arranged wherein one doctor and the time calculated per patient for the entire distribution process is almost 10 minutes, said Singh.

He further revealed that as Guinness officials will not be attending the record attempt physically, the entire event will be streamed live on the internet.

Altogether 36 cameras will be used to monitor the event and feed live to the Guinness office London, he added.

Sources informed that Guinness officials who were to attend the record attempt were denied visa by their respective countries owing to the recent report of attack on Chief Minister in Ukhrul.

In all 10,000 people is expected to attend the event at the 2 and half thousand capacity stadium.

To accommodate the huge number of people almost 6000 chairs have been arranged inside the stadium. In addition, the organisers have also arranged accommodation outside the stadium.

The event is organised by the Programme for Prevention of and Control of Deafness, National Health Mission Manipur in collaboration with Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) and Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India.

Source: Imphal Free Press