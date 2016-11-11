Story of Mr. O. InkTober – Day 17

by Jackson Meisnam

Luckily! He dropped me here, but I just got 1000 bucks in my pocket, to walk around freely and go after the person I’m looking for.

Idea! There’s one trick you can double or tripled your money by playing this game of Diwali.

Behold! The Jhandi Munda.

(About Inktober: Every October, artists all over the world take on the InkTober drawing challenge by doing one ink drawing a day the entire month.

Jake Parker created InkTober in 2009 as a challenge to improve inking skills and develop positive drawing habits.Jackson was busy with some domestic project so couldn’t start from day 1. So he decided to join in from day 6 by drawing a story based excuse. The Story of Mr.O.)