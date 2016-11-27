Total shutdown complete in Naga inhabited areas UNC sets 48 hrs deadline to free arrested functionaries

IMPHAL, Nov 26 : The United Naga Council (UNC) has set a deadline of 48 hours for the State Government to release their president Gaidon Kamei and information secretary Stephen Sankhui. The UNC adopted a resolution to this effect today after holding an emergency meeting at Katomei community hall, reports our Senapati correspondent. While seeking immediate intervention of the Central Government, the UNC maintained that the indefinite economic blockade would go on.

They further asserted that the State Government would be held accountable for any untoward incident if they fail to meet the deadline of 48 hours. Meanwhile, total shut down has been imposed at Tamenglong district headquarters, Nungba and Noney since this afternoon in protest against the arrest of Gaidon Kamei and Stephen Sangkhui.

An emergency meeting of Zeliangrong frontal organisations was also held at Tamenglong this afternoon. The meeting strongly condemned the arrest of the UNC functionaries. It is said that the total shut down would continue till 4 pm tomorrow and educational institutions would be relaxed from its purview. At Ukhrul the 24 hours total shutdown was total and ended peacefully at Ukhrul district, reports our correspondent. The Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL) under the aegis of UNC imposed the total shutdown in the district.

According to TNL vice president, the UNC presidential council meeting of Naga tribes of Manipur held today at Senepati has resolved to set a 48 hour deadline to the State Government for the unconditional release of the arrested UNC leaders. In the event the leaders are not released, the Nagas would resort to intense form of agitation. TNL volunteers were deployed to check movement of vehicles while shops and other establishments remained shut at Ukhrul.

All business activities came to a grinding halt while offices wore deserted looks. There is however no report of any untoward incident till the time of filing this report.

Source: Sangai Express