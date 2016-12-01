Assam group wants ILP to keep out immigrants

GUWAHATI: After Manipur and Meghalaya, the demand for introduction of the inner line permit (ILP) system is gripping Assam. Led by the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP), several organizations from the north eastern region staged dharna at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Tuesday demanding ILP system in the state.

AJYCP President Biraj Kumar Talukdar, who took the lead said that they are well prepared to mount more pressure on the Centre to introduce the system in addition to the dual citizenship in the state.

“The need of the hour is the immediate introduction of ILP to help our Assam get rid of the danger of the immigrants who have been posing a grave threat, said Talukdar.

The AJYCP president further called the ILP system the best possible mechanism to safeguard Assam, its people, culture and identity. He maintained that Assam has been bearing the brunt of the Bangladeshi immigrants only in the absence of the system.

AJYCP general secretary Palash Changmai said only dual citizen is a striking mechanism to save the identity of the Assamese in home and abroad. “This is our old demand. But the Centre has been least bothered. Now we are reviving it. We are preparing for a country agitation which will continue until and unless the Centre comes forward,” said Changmai.

Source: Times of India