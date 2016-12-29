Body of anti tribal bill protest victim Khaizamang laid to rest

CHURACHANDPUR | Dec 28 : The body of Khaizamang Touthang (aged 11), which had been preserved at the Churachandpur District Hospital for more than 450 days, was buried at Bijang cemetery today. A huge number of people turned up to attend the funeral.

Representatives of various Kuki voluntary organisations and valley based organisations like All Manipur United Club Organisation (AMUCO) and United Committee Manipur (UCM) took part in the funeral which ended late afternoon.

Leaders of the voluntary organisations speaking on the occasion lauded the sacrificial spirit of those who have led down their lives, and emphasized the need for unity among the diverse communities of Manipur for a prosperous future.

It may be mentioned that the body of Khaizamang Touthang was stolen away last week from the District hospital morgue. The dead bodies of eight others are still intact and as of now there no indication of their burial taking place.

Meanwhile, the Joint Action Committee Against Anti Tribal Bills (JACAATB), in a release has alleged the government of Manipur instead of finding a viable solution to the ‘anti-tribal’ Bill, it is playing communal politics.

It said the recent move of the government of creating 7 new districts is to divide the communities by appeasing a few groups. It will not be, however, cowed down by the unfair policy of the government, it said.

Source IFP