CM Ibobi inaugurates Nilakuthi food park

Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh inaugurated the Food Processing Park at Nilakuthi, Imphal East today.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister stressed the role of private participation in giving employment to the unemployed youths. He said that economy of the State would improve if there is the habit of working without wasting time.

The government is seriously putting its efforts to provide employment to the unemployed youths of the state.

To this end, the state government has already taken policy decision to introduce Manipur Start Up Policy which will benefit both skilled and unskilled unemployed youths in the State, he continued.

Only some states of India like Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat and West Bengal have introduced such policy and the government is examining which model would be most appropriate for Manipur.

He also said that the Nilakuthi Food Proceesing Park will facilitate the entrepreneurs to establish their business.

The objective of the park is to give employment opportunity to the unemployed youths and improve the economy. When there is employment opportunity and employment is given to our unemployed youths then peace will prevail and if peace prevails then development will follow, he added.

Speaking as the president of the function, Commerce and Industries minister Govindas Konthoujam said that the Food Processing Park has been set up in view of the suitability of setting up of Agro-based industry in the state.

Saying that there has been a notable industrial growth in the last 15 years the minister said that there has been a growth of 40 percent in the handloom sector, 25.8 percent in the food processing sector and 20 percent in the MSME sector.

The government also inaugurated recently two industrial estates one each in Thoubal and Bishnupur districts and a central poultry farm in Imphal West. All these show the commitment of the government in providing job opportunity to the unemployed youths of the state. However, the frequent bandh and blockade has slowed down the industrial growth rate and what is needed is work culture, the minister said.

Giving the welcome and keynote address, principal secretary (Commerce & Industries) L Lakher said that the total cost of the park is around Rs 45 crores and has a total of 49 plots of 600 sq mtr each which are to be allotted to entrepreneurs.

The park has facilities like cold storage, warehouse, drainage sewerage and one affluent treatment plant.

Works(CAF & PD) Minister Ksh Biren Singh also attended the function as a guest of honour.

