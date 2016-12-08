First manufacturer of Non-dairy based product in Manipur: EMASOY Products Pvt. Ltd.

Emasoy Products Pvt. Ltd. is the first manufacturer in Manipur for Non-diary based products as Milk, Paneer (tofu), Curd and Ice Cream from soyabean which is best known as best alternative to dairy based products.

Company launched the products dated 6th of December, 2016 at Imperial Hall, Classic Grande, Chingmeirong by Thongju AC MLA Th. Bishwajit.

The function was also presided by Manipur Chamber of Commerce and industries president Dr. Th. Dhabali, and also attended by Nutritionist of Pediatric centre of Excellence, JNIMS Dr. Ng. Bember Devi and former 7th position holder at Mr. Universe 2011 – L. Boynao.

Products will be available soon in the market through local retails outlets and small Milk Vendor.

Managing Director of the Company M. Shanker Sharma is focusing on Health and Nutrition diet. As he understand, Protein is needed by everyone and as the state has limited production of dairy based product, company has produced wide range of soy products at affordable prices.

Company has set the prices as 250 ml flavored milk at Rs 15.00 and 500 ml Plain Milk at Rs 20.00 as maximum retail price.

And Tofu (Soypaneer) at Rs 70 for 250 Grams and Rs 150 for 500 grams.

And Soy Curd at Rs 55 for 400 grams and company will start Ice Cream from February end or March.

Initially company is taking raw material (Soyabean) from local market but it is also thinking for contacting local farmer for the farming of Soyabean so it can help both company as well as farmer.

Company has started its trial pack and full fledge delivery of product in the market will be done within mid of this month.

EMASOY PRODUCTS PVT. LTD.

Room No. 101-103, Ground Floor,

Thangmeiband Yumnam Leikai,

Imphal, Manipur – 795001

Phone No. +91-977469695

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.emasoy.com