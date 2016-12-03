Guv Heptulla launches skill development workshop

The state Governor Dr Najma Heptulla today inaugurated a skill development workshop at the state Raj Bhavan.

The workshop was organized by the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship.

Speaking at the function she lauded the Chief Minister and other officials for being cooperative and sharing problems and state issue especially regarding unemployment youths.

She said, as the state has a hill and valley regions, problem need to be dealt differently. A hilly region of the state is difficult to travel by road and faces problems in receiving medical care.

She suggested training people for development of small scale industries like tourism, health care, handloom and handicrafts etc since state’s topography is not possible to establish large scale industries.

She said, the state has unique bio-diversity, and added that black rice and orchids of the state are not found in other parts of the country and these can be developed under a small scale industry.

We have to get people busy with work culture to help in divert from participating in bandhs and blockades, she asserted.

State Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh said that the state has properly utilized the sanctioned amount for developing better health care system in the state. The Private health care centres are providing jobs to trained and skilled persons.

He further said, it is notable that that we could impart different courses of skill development programme producing skilled persons, but we also have to think about job placement for those already skilled persons available. He said that we should feel proud that our state is role model for other states for availing 24×7 power supply via pre paid system.

The workshop was also attended by Minister Labour and Employment T Manga Vaiphei as Guest of Honour, Chief Program Officer of National Skill Development Corporation (NSDS) Vishal Sharma, Addl. Chief Secretary Suhel Akhtar IAS, Joint Secretary Harmit Singh Pahuja and officers from Ministry of Skill Development& Entrepreneurship, Govt. of India.

