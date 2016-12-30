Ibobi launches Swachhata App

IMPHAL | Dec 29: Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh today launched a Citizen Complaint Redressal Mobile App (Swachhata App) for Imphal city in a function organized at the Cabinet Hall of the CM Secretariat.

A release said the function was attended by deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam, cabinet ministers, Mayor of Imphal Municipal Corporation Soram Sunil Singh, additional chief secretary (MAHUD) J Suresh Babu, director MAHUD N Gitkumar Singh, Municipal commissioner of Imphal Municipal Corporation Th Harikumar Singh, besides officials of MAHUD and Imphal Municipal Corporation.

The Swachhata App is a complaint redressal mobile and web platform, an initiative of the Swachh Bharat Mission in association with the Ministry of Urban Development. The App enables a citizen to post a civic-related issue (e.g. a garbage dump) which is then forwarded to the city corporation concerned and thereafter assigned to the sanitary inspector of the particular ward, said the release.

The App works on any android/iOS platform based Smartphone. Citizens can download the “Swatchhata App” from Google play store or Apple App store. After download and installation of the App, the user has to register using his mobile number and the OTP which will be sent to the mobile number provided, it said.

Further it continued the App will capture the location while the picture is being taken. The user can just type in the landmark of the complaint location. The complaint will then be assigned to the concerned sanitary inspector or engineer, it added.

The user can also vote up on any other complaint relevant to him or her, it said, adding that the App will provide regular updates on status of the complaint in the form of a push notification with the ‘Resolved’ image uploaded by the assigned sanitary inspector or engineer.

Source IFP