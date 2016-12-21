Kangpokpi revels in new district

After getting district status on December 8 by bifurcating from Senapati district, Kangpokpi celebrated today with joy at Brig M Thomas Ground of Kangpokpi which was organised by the celebration committee 50-Kangpokpi AC Manipur.

The programme was attended by MLA Nemcha Kipgen 50-Kangpokpi AC and chairman Haokholal Hangshing Kangpokpi ADC as presidium members. About 500 people attended the celebration.

Speaking on the occasion, Nemcha Kipgen said finally the state government responded to a long standing demand of the local people who have been struggling for 44 years since 1972. Therefore the local people should safeguard the district boundary as their primary responsibility, she said.

The MLA continued that she had fulfilled the promise she kept, and appealed the public to vote for her in the upcoming election.

The day was marked by the presentation of songs by various singers and dance of various dance troupes.

It may be mentioned that the state government created 7 new districts on December 8 by bifurcating from the earlier existing districts.

The newly created districts are Kangpokpi from Senapati, Tengnoupal from Chandel, Pherzawl from Churachandpur, Noney from Tamenglong, Jiribam from Imphal East, Kamjong from Ukhrul and Kakching from Thoubal.

