Measures to escort back goods not enough: HC to state

HC directs state to prevent counter economic blockade

The High Court (HC) of Manipur has today directed the state to take up adequate measures to increase security deployment along the National Highways particularly NH-2 to ensure movement of goods trucks can be frequent.

The HC also director the state to take steps to prevent the people from imposing counter economic blockade in response to UNC’s economic blockade.

A full bench comprising of Chief Justice, Rakesh Ranjan Prasad, Justice N Kotiswar and Justice Kh Nobin, in an order directed the Chief Secretary and Director General of Manipur to take adequate measures.

The directive was issued by the full bench after having hear both the petitioner’s counsel and defence counsel, Advocate General with regards to the PIL No. 46 of 2015 with MC (PIL) No.9 of 2016, before the High Court (HC).

The HC observed that the movement of goods carrier appears to be partial and thereby goods carriers are being escorted to and fro once or twice in a week.

It said the movement of goods carriers under security escort should be increase by using adequate forces.

If need be the state government is asked to seek central forces or Reserve Forces, to assist the state forces in providing security along the NHs in terms of ROP at vulnerable points and that the same should be comply by the central forces, the order said.

The bench also further asked the state to take up necessary steps to immediately for lifting the economic blockade imposed by the UNC along the National Highway-2.

The HC while acknowledging the suggestion submitted by the petitioner’s counsel to advised the Director, Information and Public Relation to take measures to check the print and electronic media to maintain harmony amongst different communities, asked the director to do the needful.

In today’s hearing the counsels of the petitioner senior advocates N Kumarjit Singh, I Lalitkumar Singh, Kh Mani Singh and A Romenkumar Singh, Th Roson Singh pointed out that although the government is doing its best it has not been able to lift the economic blockade from NH-2 though other highways is being used for transporting essential commodities through goods carrier.

They further submitted that it would be a better option if the blockade along the NH-2 is lifted considering the shorter distance when compared to NH-37.

The counsels also put before the court their concern over the sporadic imposition of counter economic blockade which could disturb the communal harmony and pleaded the court to give direction to the state to thwart such incidents.

Moreover, it suggested that an advised may be given to Director to take measure to ensure communal harmony through the electronic and print media.