Meetei Diaspora call off counter blockade move

Imphal, Dec 27 : The Meetei Youths’ for Human Rights Organisation of Assam (MYHRA) has decided to call off its proposed counter economic blockade towards Nagaland side from Assam as the economic and social conditions are improving in Manipur.

A statement issued by Okram Ratan Singha, Convener MYHRA said that the decision to call off its counter economic blockade in a meeting of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) convened today at Suparthar Bazar under the aegis of MYHRA.

All nine organizations which attended the last meeting and representatives of Guwahati chapter of International Peace and Social Advancement (IPSA) and branch secretaries of Golaghat , Karbi Anglong, Jorhat and Sibsagar branches of the All Assam Manipuri Students Union and district branch secretaries of Assam Manipuri Literary Society attended the meeting.

It said the meeting discussed the regular flow of essential goods and passengers now taking place to Imphal from the Silchar-Imphal Road under the tight security coverage and that they discussed the development of normalcy in all districts of Manipur and resolved to thank the Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) for temporarily lifting its blockade on Manipur bound passenger vehicles yesterday.

On December 19, the NSF had announced its decision to impose a “total blockade” on all Manipur-bound vehicles in all Naga-inhabited areas “till the Manipur Government assures the safety and security of the Nagas in Manipur”.

The MYHRA also requested the Secretary of the Wingers’ Transporter Association to move all 57 stranded wingers to Silchar from Armajan Meetei Village to reach Imphal as the lifting of blockade by NSF is temporary and there is high changes of blocking again when wingers reaches at Mao gate.

The MYHRA thanked the Manipur government and Government of India for providing tight security to the goods trucks, passenger buses and wingers on the Silchar-Imphal highway.

It further thanked the decision of Supreme Court of India for declaring present activity (indefinite economic blockade on two high ways) of United Naga Council (UNC) as a illegal activities.

It further resolved to request the Manipur government for regular satellite survey for movement of NSCN (IM) cadres for a possible ambush to these trucks and passenger vehicles on Silchar-Imphal road.

The meeting also resolved to request all its activists who were asked to stationed at the strategic locations (for the counter economic blockade ) to go back to their respective homes.

