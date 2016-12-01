Paonilkhon re-launched

Re-launching it publication, “Paonilkhon”, a daily local evening newspaper in Manipuri edition has been launched today at Manipur Press Club, Majorkhul, Imphal.

Kongbam Meghachandra, Director of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Government of Manipur and Wangkhemcha Shamjai, President of All Manipur Working Journalist’s Union (AMWJU) attended the launching function as chief guest and president respectively.

Speaking at the occasion, AK Sanaton, former president of AMWJU said that, Media has a big role in the society as it is the only means where information regarding various issues can be gather and let know to the public.

We must remember the true gift to be a journalist as it comes with big responsibility. Being a journalist requires courage to make communities better to bring people together, to build a bridge across our differences, he added.

Ch Meghabarna is the editor of the re-launched daily Manipuri local evening newspaper “Paonilkhon”.