PPA suspends Khandu, Dy CM, 5 MLAs

ITANAGAR, Dec 30:In a fast-paced development, the Peoples’ Party of Arunachal (PPA) late Thursday night suspended Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and five other party MLAs from the primary membership of the party temporarily with immediate effect for alleged anti-party activities.

The five other MLAs are Jambey Tashi (Lumla), Passang Dorjee Sona (Mechuka), Chow Tewa Mein (Chowkham), Zingnu Namchom (Namsai) and Kamlung Mossang (Miao).

PPA president Kahfa Bengia in an order stated that by virtue of the power vested in him by the Constitution of the party and the resolution adopted in the State executive committee meeting held on December 20, the MLAs are placed under suspension from the primary membership with immediate effect pending initiation of disciplinary proceedings.

Bengia said prima facie he was satisfied with the proofs of their indulgence in gross “anti-party” activities.

The order further stated that with the suspension, Khandu ceased to be the leader of the PPA Legislature Party.

He directed the party MLAs and PPA functionaries not to attend any meeting called by Khandu and said that any member failing to comply with the order would have to face disciplinary action of the party.

Bengia, in a letter to Assembly Speaker T Norbu Thongdok requested him to declare the suspended MLAs as unattached members of the House and arrange separate sitting for them in the House.

BJP to support “only” Pema Khandu in Arunachal Pradesh : The BJP in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday made it clear that it will “only” support Pema Khandu Government in the State and “will never” support any other Chief Minister.

The party decision came in the backdrop of the unprecedented political development where Peoples’ Party of Arunachal (PPA) temporarily suspended Chief Minister Pema Khandu, his deputy Chowna Mein and other five MLAs late last night for alleged anti-party activities.

“BJP, being a coalition partner of the PPA in the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) Government in the State, was not discussed on the issue before announcing the decision which could have been sorted out,” BJP legislature party leader Tamiyo Taga told a press conference here.

“The sudden decision of the PPA is not acceptable to us as they have never discussed with us. In the interest of development of the State and its people, BJP cannot be a party to change Government every six months,” Taga said.

Taga, who is also the Textile and Handicraft Minister, further said that the party has decided to support Khandu on the floor of the Assembly if the Governor issues directives for a floor test.

Claiming of a “visible split” among the PPA legislators, Taga said that he had seen 26 PPA MLAs with Khandu when he visited the Chief Minister’s residence this morning.

Giving a genesis of the political development since last year which witnessed three Chief Ministers so far, Taga said, “Pema Khandu was acceptable to us and the people of the State and so our Central leadership allowed us to join the Government.”

Responding to allegations of PPA president Kahfa Bengia that Khandu was more inclined to BJP than PPA, Taga said that “all the PPA legislators were inclined towards BJP”.

When asked whether Khandu along with his supporters would join the BJP to form the next Government in the State, the senior party leader in a veiled indication stated that joining of PPA MLAs to BJP would be “considered” by the Central leadership and “perhaps it is under process”.

Source: The Sangai Express