Retired Major General of Indian Army Paid floral tribute to fallen heroes of Indian Army

On his cycle expedition to pay homage to fallen heroes of Army, Retired Major General of Army, Somnath Jha, VSM paid homage to the fallen heroes of the Indian Army at Indian Army War Cemetry, Hatta, Minuthong after reaching Imphal on December 3, 2016.

Retired Major General said that his aim and objective for cycle expedition is to pay homage to the fallen soldiers of the Indian Army going and passing through all the 29 States of the Country as each and every soldier comes from every corner of the country.

Somnath Jha also said that on his cycle expedition, plan to complete the entire state of North-East, the 7 Sisters travelling to Dimapur from Imphal than Silchar, Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya and Gwahati. After cycling the 7 sisters of North East, the journey will continue through North Bengal, Jharkhan and so on.

The cycle expedition is more than 12000 kms long journey which will last rest at New Delhi at Amar Jawan Jyoti (India Gate) by the late of April, 2017 said Somnath Jha.

Somnath Jha was accompanied by some local cycling club of Imphal based on his journey reaching Imphal.

In his 37 years of service in the Army, Somnath Jha said that he have visited Manipur on his duty but have not been posted apart from some nearby state of NE like Jorhat.

Somnath Jha retired after 37 years of service from the Army on 30th September, 2016 and right after his retirement, began his cycling expedition on October 19, 2016 from Ambala Cantonment (his final post where he retired from his service) and till date, more than 2400 kms long journey has travelled through cycle.