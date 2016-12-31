Sharmila party seeks fund for election fight

Peoples Resurgence and Justice Alliance (PRJA), Manipur has launched its crowd funding platform website (prja.in) in partnership with KETTO (one of the largest fund raising organization in Asia) at the residence of PRJA convener Erendro Leichombam at Thangmeiband Khomdram Selungba Leikai, Imphal.

The website is launched to collect money for funding the party’s electoral fight.

During the function PRJA convenor Erendro Leichombam said that KETTO which gave crowd funding only on social causes, non-profit causes and community improvement gave partnership to PRJA for the first time as the party has huge social and political angles to bring political consciousness, globalising political and youth forces in Manipur.

He said candidates of the upcoming Assembly election should not to use money to buys votes and voters should not to take money from the candidates for a free and fair election.

PRJA co-convenor Irom Chanu Sharmila said a leader of the society should not use money or muscle power but should depend on the responsibility and sacrifice of the person for the people and society.

She said that PRJA is working to bring the real democracy in the state and also hopes the people of the state will follow and support the democratic trends and steps taken for the development and the fight against corruption to bring a better and a progressive state.

Sharmila added that to change the system and situation of the state, she started cycling to create awareness and spread message of love and peace to different places of the state including Moiraing. She hopes to cycle to Senapati, Churchandpur and Tameilong for the unity of Manipur.

The function was attended by PRJA secretary general James Mayengbam, treasurer, Nazima Bibi and executive member Bomang Khi.

PRJA is the first political party in Manipur to seek funding through online crowd-funding platform.

Erendro said “Instead of relying on powerful lobbies and interest groups for political funding PRJA is going back directly to the people to empower our movement. To bring a fundamental transformation in our politics the source of political funding needs a complete revolution.

James said this crowd-funding campaign is also a symbolic one. In addition to the people funding it financially, it shows the people’s participation and engagement with their own cause. A movement for social change which destroys the notion that elections can be won with money power is gradually resonating with the youth.

Source: Imphal Free Press