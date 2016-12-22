Withdraw economic blockade in Manipur by Christmas or face counter blockade on Nagaland bound vehicles: MYHROA (Assam) warns UNC/NSF

A newly formed JAC has unanimously resolved to impose indefinite counter economic blockade along all National Highways leading to Nagaland from Karbi-anglong District, Gholaghat District and Jorhat District, if the UNC/NSF fails to withdraw their economic blockade before or by the Christmas.

According to a release, the Meetei Youths’ for Human Rights Organisation of Assam (MYHROA), a Assam based organisation had called a meeting of all civil organisations of Assam on December 20 at Manja Town, Karbi-anglong district to discuss the merit and demerits of the prolonged indefinite Economic blockade imposed by the UNC on two National Highways leading to Imphal from Karbi-anglong via Nagaland and Cachar Districts.

After a thorough discussion, the representatives of the all participating of nine civil organizations agreed to form a Joint Action Committee (JAC) under the aegis of MYHROA to pressurised the UNC through mass media to withdraw the economic blockade immediately in the interest of innocent people and to protect the human rights of all ethnic groups in Manipur state before the Christmas festival, it said.