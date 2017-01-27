After Jallikatu, preparation on for buffalo fight in Assam

GUWAHATI: Emboldened by Tamil Nadu holding Jallikatu, organizers are preparing for buffalo fight on January 27 in Assam.

The event was not held in Assam after the Supreme Court passed an order prohibiting all animal races and fights, thereby directing the Animal Welfare Board of India and the government to prevent infliction of unnecessary pain and suffering to animals.

In Magh Bihu celebration (which is held in month of January) the bulbul/ buffalo fights are organised as a part of the age old tradition.

Ahatguri is known to be a popular place where buffalo fights have been taking place in large tournaments since 1972.

Pranabjyoti Das, secretary of the committee which would organize the biggest buffalo fight at Ahatguri in Assam told ET, “The ban on buffalo fight was due to Jallikatu, now that an ordinance has cleared the same we to can organize buffalo fight.”

He added that preparation have started to organize the event on January 27. “In Ahatguri the event is held twice, first one takes place on the first day of Hindu month of Magh while the second one takes place after the Republic Day. We have not organized since 2015.”