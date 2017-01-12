Arunachal youth victim of ‘racial attack’ in Bengaluru: MLA

A youth from Arunachal Pradesh was admitted in a Bengaluru hospital “in a racial attack case” and his condition was serious, an Arunachal MLA has alleged following his talks with authorities in the southern city.

Khuadun Khangham, who was working in a restaurant in Bengaluru, was assaulted by miscreants and then thrown out of a moving vehicle on January 7, the MLA from Kanubari said.

The 25-year-old man hailing from Ozakho village under Kanubari sub division of Longding district was admitted at the hospital in a critical condition, said MLA Gabriel Denwang Wangsu.

Initially it was presumed to be a hit and run case. But after investigation, it is emerging that Khangham was thrown out of a running vehicle, Wangsu said quoting the police from Bengaluru.

He said it was not any accident but a “murderous attack,racial attack”.

Wangsu said he informed the matter to Delhi Police IGP Robin Hibu, who is from the NE region, requesting him to talk to police authorities in Karnataka, and he did.

Wangsu said that according to Karnataka police, it was a case of assault and CCTV footages were being scanned.

“The case has been prioritised by the police and a senior police officer visited the patient today,” he added.

We have requested the state Chief Minister Pema Khandu to speak to his Karnataka counterpart on the issue, Wangsu said,adding that North East students in Bengaluru would meet the police authorities there.

State DGP Sandeep Goel also informed the matter to the Commissioner of Police in Bengaluru and an ACP level officer was asked to look into the assault case on Khangham, he said.

Wangsu also appealed to the people in the state to extend financial assistance for the treatment of Khangham who belongs to a poor family.

