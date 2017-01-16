Aryan Group announces North East scholarships

The Aryans Group of Colleges, Chandigarh has extended its scholarship scheme for the session 2017-2018 for the students of North East India.

Addressing a press conference today at Manipur Press Club, Imphal, Aryans Group of Colleges’ mechanical department Prof Amanpreet Singh said that 50 percent scholarship will be given to 100 boys and 100 girls of the North East India by the Aryans Group and the remaining 50 percent can be financed in the form of education loan from various banks of the state.

He said that Punjab has emerged as an educational hub for the students of other states of Indian and Aryan Group has become the first choice for the students of North East.

To support the weaker sections of the society financially the groups is admitting students under Dr Kiran Bedi scholarship scheme, Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao scheme launched by Union Minister Sh Vijay Sampla, Himachal Pradesh CM Sh Virbhadra Singh for the girls of hill areas, Uttrakhand governor Sh KK Paul for the Uttrakhand girls etc, he said.

He added that the students of North East can avail the scholarship for various courses of Aryan Group which includes B. Tech, LEET, LL.B, BA-LL.B, MBA, BBA, BCA, B. Com, BA, B. Ed, B.Sc (Agri), Polytechnic Diploma, GNM, ANM, MA (Edu) etc.

He further added that the interested students can contact them in their website ‘www.aryans.edu.in’ or call 1800-30000-388 to get the above benefits by interested students.

Source : Imphal Free Press