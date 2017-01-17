Assam Rifles conducts Security Meet

6 Assam Rifles of 9 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) organised Security Meetings at Canchipur in Imphal West district and Lilong in Thoubal district on 15 January 2017. The meets were attended by Village Headmen, Society Leaders, Local Club Secretaries, Village Pradhans, Youth Club Presidents and Meira Paibis. The Assam Rifles provided platform to the villagers to discuss the security concerns of the area in view of forthcoming Republic Day and to come up with suggestions to improve synergy between Security Forces & local populace. Other issues pertaining to youth, medical, recruitment and women empowerment were also discussed. The representatives of various villages assured to extend all possible support to the Assam Rifles in ensuring a secure environment.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
New Delhi, Apr 19 :A day after it was rapped by the Supreme Court for remaining silent...
IMPHAL, Apr 19 (DIPR):Deputy Chief Minister Yumnam Joykumar Singh has said that conventional methods of agricultural farming...
IMPHAL, Apr 19: In their efforts to stabilise the incumbent coalition Government, BJP has been working continuously...
IMPHAL, Apr 19: Chief Minister N Biren has said that the people play a huge role in...