CEO appoints 7 central awareness observers

The chief electoral officer of the state as per the model code of conduct guidelines of the Election Commission of India, for the ensuing assembly election has appointed seven Central Awareness Observers.

A release said the observers are Dharmendra Tiwari for lmphal East, lmphal West and Jiribam, Aimera Santosh for Bishnupur, Thoubal and Kakching, DM Kakadia for Chandel and Tengnoupal, Mahesh Kumar for Ukhrul and Kamjong, RC Joshi for Senapati and Kangpokpi, Kripa Shankar Yada for Churachandpur and Pherzwal and Raiesh Jha for Tamenglong and Noney districts respectively.

They will be on observer duty and cover the districts allotted to them and try to cover all the assembly constituencies to oversee the efficient and effective management of the electoral process at the field level mainly in the field of voter education and facilitation besides media related aspects of Representation of People Act and paid news, it said.

For all purposes, they will act as the eyes and ears of the commission during the period of the election and provide direct inputs to the commission from the field about the steps taken up to provide information and facilitation to the people so that they can participate in the electoral process, it added.

The release continued that on the law and order aspects, the commission has directed that a special drive should be launched to compile a list of persons reported to have indulged in electoral offences like booth capturing, intimidation, impersonation in each police station of each and every constituency during the past at least two elections

It said a list of such persons should be compiled of each constituency made available to the district election officer and the returning officer concerned of each assembly constituency.

