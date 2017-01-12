Chief of banned Manipur outfit arrested in east Delhi

The self-styled chief of banned outfit Kangliepak Communist Party (KCP Poori Meitei) Khoirom Ranjit was arrested along with a woman associate from east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar by the Delhi Police special cell on Thursday morning. Police said the two were allegedly wanted in a series of terror strikes in Manipur. Both of them belonged to Manipur but had been hiding in Delhi for the past some weeks.

Ranjit, alias Rocky, and Inugbam Sanatombi Devi were caught by a team led by deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav following inputs about their movement in Mayur Vihar.

“We have arrested them and will now produce them in a city court to seek their police custody,” said a senior police officer. “The two were trying to set up their base in Delhi to carry out anti-national activities,” he added.

The police will question them about their other associates in Delhi who were helping them find safe shelter in the capital. The Manipur police have been informed about the arrests.

Source: Hindustan Times