Court declares ex-minister’s son convict

The Court of Session judge Imphal West today declared Nongthombam Ajay, son of ex- minister of IFCD, CAF&PD and YAS, N. Biren Singh convicted on the charge of killing of Irom Rojer of Wangkhei Angom Leikai, Imphal on March 20.

Ajay was produced at the court today. The district session judge M. Manoranjan remanded the accused to judicial custody till January 11. The court declared Ajay as convicted under section 304 part II on the IPC section 27 of the Arms Act.

The prosecution of the CBI is directed to hand over the accused to the superintendent of Central Jail Sajiwa and strictly directed to produce at the court for sentence hearing on January 11.

Ajay shot Rojer to death on March 20, 2011 along the Airport Road in Imphal in a tussle along the road. Ajay surrendered to the police on March 25, 2011 along with an M-20 pistol with six live rounds of bullets. CBI had been investigating over the incident.

Irom Rojer was 21 when he died while the accused Ajay was about 33 years of age.

Angry people attempted to attack Ajay as he comes out of the court. However he was rescued fast in the police vehicle.

Biren is an intending BJP candidate hailing from Heingang Assembly Constituency in Imphal West district. He recently left congress and resigned as an MLA.

Irom Lokendro said, “After the death of Roger there has been no incident of the VIP relatives going with such gun culture. Biren has offered me Rs. 3/4 crores. I don’t want to bargain my lone son. Can my son be bought with the money? I will add another Rupees four crore upon the four crore he had offered by selling away my property and taking voluntary retirement. By doing so can I take the life of his son?”

“Today’s judgement is as deserving. I am not related to none of the sides. My question is if this could be the last such case while many had been kept silent. The judgement was made accordingly. But I feel proud of the mother of the victim who has courageously brought the case upto this stage”, said a civilian who was at the court complex.

Source: Pothashang